Envoy: Why Japan conferred national honour on Nigerian former minister

A former Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, will be receiving one of Japan’s highest national honours, conferred in the name of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan.

This was made known by Mr. Takayuki Shinozawa, Deputy Head of Mission and Counsellor of the Embassy of Japan in Nigeria, during his visit to the Daily Trust headquarters in Abuja.

Mr. Shinozawa said Senator Udoma is among the foreign recipients of the 2019 Autumn Imperial Decorations and will receive The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, in recognition of his contributions towards strengthening bilateral relations and promoting friendship between Japan and Nigeria.

“These include his role as a strong proponent of Japan’s official development assistance to Nigeria when he was Minister of Budget and National Planning of the country, and his promotion of bilateral trade and Japanese investment in Nigeria for the economic benefit of both countries,” Mr. Shinozawa said adding that it is also in addition to the minister’s role in deepening the economic and social ties between Nigeria and Japan when he was Honorary Consul of Japan at Lagos from 2011 to 2015.

“This contributed to the advancement and expansion of Japanese companies’ presence and investment in Nigeria,” Mr. Shinozawa said.

He also thanked the management of Media Trust, publishers of Daily Trust titles, for receiving him warmly, and for over the years fostering friendship with the Embassy of Japan, as well as the peoples of their nation.

Senator Udoma, a lawyer, is the first Nigerian to receive the Order of the Rising Sun Award from the Japanese government.

