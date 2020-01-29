Enugu workers to receive N30,000 minimum wage from February

ADVERTISEMENT

Enugu State Government on Wednesday said it has approved payment of N30,000 minimum wage for workers in the state civil service with effect from February, 2020.

This follows the submission of the report of the joint negotiation committee of the Organised Labour and the state government set up by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, over consequential adjustment for the N30,000 minimum wage.

Briefing newsmen at the Government House, Enugu, after the state Executive Council (EXCO) meeting held earlier today, the leadership of the Organized Labour led by the Chairman of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe, said the EXCO’s approval was a product of collective bargaining between the labour and the state government.

Comrade Igbokwe, who noted that this is the first time the labour was involved in the issue of Minimum Wage negotiation, said they are comfortable with the decision reached.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App