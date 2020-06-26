Enugu water corporation begins disconnection

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enugu State Water Corporation has said it will commence massive and aggressive disconnection of of its debtors, particularly those residing within the state capital.

In an interview with South East Trust, the Head, Public Relations of the corporation, Mr. Romanus Ugwu, said he could not give the exact amount or a rough estimate of debts to the corporation but that it ran into millions.

He said the corporation would not hesitate in the total implementation of the debt recovery exercise.

He further said the indebtedness was not peculiar to any particular area.

“It’s not particular to any area. The debts are recurring. At times, the customers claim that they don’t get water supply. But what we do is that we take some of them to court; and some of them will remain disconnected for a long time.”

However, some residents who spoke to our reporter on the planned debt recovery drive, bemoaned the “poor performance of the corporation”, adding that “when you don’t get water supply, how would you begin to pay?”

Mrs. Ani Uchechi, who lives at Ogui New Layout, said the officials of the state water corporation should not use the opportunity of their debt recovery drive “to punish customers needlessly because the water supply happened once in a blue moon.”

She said the corporation should begin to initiate measures that would prevent customers from outsmarting or defrauding it.

“Although we don’t see the water when we need it most, but the water corporation should begin to think of how to introduce measures like pre-paid water meter to make sure customers don’t outsmart the corporation after consuming the water.”

Mr. Benneth Onwuka, who resides near Timber Market Area, said the corporation must expand the water supply to reach other residents of Enugu.

“There has not been any water expansion programme known to us the customers – a programme that will enable residents of places like Idaw-River side of Achara Layout to get water supply from the water corporation.,’’ he said.

Another resident, Mr. Chimaobi Udensi said, “If we get water supply, we shall definitely pay for the service. But if we don’t get water, would it be right to expect us to pay? You don’t have to pay for what you didn’t consume.”

