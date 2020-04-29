Enugu State confirms new COVID-19 case

ADVERTISEMENT

Enugu State government has confirmed a new positive case of COVID-19 in the State.

But the government was silent on the identity of the patient.

The latest case is coming about two weeks after the two index cases of a couple from UzoUwani Local Government Area of the state were discharged.

The new case is said to have a travel history.

Daily Trust gathered that the confirmed case reportedly travelled out of Enugu on the 28th of March 2020 and returned from Jos, Plateau State, 2 weeks ago (14th April 2020).

The patient was said to have developed symptoms on Tuesday 21st April and reported to a frontline health centre in the state on Saturday 25th April 2020.

A vigilant healthcare worker contacted the Enugu State COVID-19 Rapid Response Team, and this case was brought in for sample collection on Monday 27th April 2020.

The result returned on the evening of 28th April 2020 as a confirmed positive case.

It was learnt that the patient has been admitted into one of the treatment and isolation centres in the state “while contacts are being identified, line-listed and for samples to be taken for testing.”

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Ministry of Health said in a statement that decontamination of the residence of the case would equally be promptly carried out.

The statement commended the frontline healthcare workers for their professionalism.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App