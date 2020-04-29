Enugu State confirms new COVID-19 case

Enugu State government has confirmed a new positive case of COVID-19 in the State.
But the government was silent on the identity of the patient.
The latest case is coming about two weeks after the two index cases of a couple from UzoUwani Local Government Area of the state were discharged.
The new case is said to have a travel history.
Daily Trust gathered that the confirmed case reportedly travelled out of Enugu on the 28th of March 2020 and returned from Jos, Plateau State, 2 weeks ago (14th April 2020).
The patient was said to have developed symptoms on Tuesday 21st April and reported to a frontline health centre in the state on Saturday 25th April 2020.
A vigilant healthcare worker contacted the Enugu State COVID-19 Rapid Response Team, and this case was brought in for sample collection on Monday 27th April 2020.
The result returned on the evening of 28th April 2020 as a confirmed positive case.
It was learnt that the patient has been admitted into one of the treatment and isolation centres in the state “while contacts are being identified, line-listed and for samples to be taken for testing.”
Meanwhile, the Enugu State Ministry of Health said in a statement that decontamination of the residence of the case would equally be promptly carried out.
The statement commended the frontline healthcare workers for their professionalism.