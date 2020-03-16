Enugu records first Coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enugu State Government has said that suspected case of Corona Virus (COVID-19) has been discovered in a health facility within the state.

Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi made this known in Enugu on Sunday in a statement he signed and issued on behalf of the state Commissioner for Health.

In the statement tagged, ‘Suspected Case of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) in Enugu,’ he said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been informed and contacted on the development, adding that “Sample has been collected and sent for investigations.

We await the result. The suspect is being monitored.”

