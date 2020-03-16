  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Enugu records first Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT

Enugu records first Coronavirus

By . Published Date
Coronavirus

The Enugu State Government has said that suspected case of Corona Virus (COVID-19) has been discovered in a health facility within the state.

Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi made this known in Enugu on Sunday in a statement he signed and issued on behalf of the state Commissioner for Health.

In the statement tagged, ‘Suspected Case of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) in Enugu,’ he said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been informed and contacted on the development, adding that “Sample has been collected and sent for investigations.

We await the result. The suspect is being monitored.”

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.