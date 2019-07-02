Enugu Rangers retain 22 players for new season

ADVERTISEMENT

Enugu Rangers have revealed plans to retain the services of only 22 players that featured for the team in the just concluded season.

This was made known by the General Manager of Rangers, Mr. Davidson Owumi on Monday, just as preparations are on to welcome the players back from the two-weeks break.

In a statement signed by the clubs’ Media/Communication Officer, Norbert Okolie, the former NPL and Warri Wolves boss confirmed that the players whose services were needed for the coming season have been contacted and are expected back in the coal city next week.

“Yes, we have started preparations for the coming season as we have made contacts with the players needed to help us achieve our target both on the continent and domestic scene. “Only 22 of the players that featured for us in last season will be privileged to wear the club’s jersey in the coming season.

“Most of them have been reached and negotiations concluded. Those reached will be known as soon as they return from the break.

“I can also confirm that we have had successful discussions with some players that we hope will add some strength to the team as our target on the continent and domestic scene remain intact.”

