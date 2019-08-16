Enugu: Police parade suspected killers of Catholic priests

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enugu State Police Command on Friday paraded the suspected killers of two Catholic priests of Enugu Diocese as another escaped assassination by unidentified gunmen on Thursday.

Daily Trust recalls that Rev Fr. Paul Offu and Fr. Clement Ugwu were killed on August 1 and March 14, 2019 respectively by armed men.

Fr Offu was killed by on August 1, 2019 along Ihe-Agbude road in Awgu Local Government Area of the state, while Fr. Ugwu was kidnapped and killed on March 14, 2019 at Parish priest of St. Mark Catholic Church, Obinofia Ndiuno in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the State.

Also, the police paraded the suspected kidnappers of the traditional ruler of Obom-Agbogugu, Awgu Local Government Area of state, Igwe Sunday Orji and his wife who were kidnapped on Sunday August 3, 2019 along Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway.

The Police Commissioner, Suleiman Balarabe who paraded the suspected killers of the priests alongside other 30 suspects, who were arrested for various criminal offences said that the command has devised measures to protect Catholic priests from such incident in the future.

He said: “Ibrahim Adamu 25 years from Taraba state and Idris Tobe 28 years were arrested in connection with the killing of Fr. Offu while three others suspects are still at large. For the kidnap and murder of Secretary of Uzo-Uwani local government area, one Idris Umaru was arrested in connection with the murder.”

On the kidnap of Igwe Sunday Orji and his wife the Commissioner said that three suspects, Garba Basulugu, Mohammed Lagu and Mojunpan Duna were arrested in connection with the incident.

Answering questions from newsmen, Balarabe promised that those who attacked Fr. Ani would soon be arrested as his men were already on their trail.

