Enugu Police chief orders investigation into how three cops allegedly assault citizen Obasi

Enugu State police Command has arrested and detained three policemen serving in the state for allegedly beating and battering one Justice Obasi.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmad Abdur-rahman has also ordered for a full-scale investigation into the incident to bring the perpetrators to justice, a statement issued to newsmen in Enugu on Sunday by the state police spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, noted.

Amaraizu stated: “The Enugu state command of the Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform members of the public that it’s attention has been drawn to a video in circulation in relation to unprofessional conduct of some police personnel in the assault of one Justice Obasi on 4/1/2020 around Kenyatta Uwani axis and further wishes to inform members of the public that the command views such act by the personnel as reflected in the said video as unprofessional as the force frowns at such.”

He added: “To this end, the commissioner of police, Enugu state has directed for a full-scale investigations into the unfortunate incident with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book as they have been identified and arrested.”

The video of the assault which reportedly occurred at the Kenyatta Uwan area in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, has been trending on social media.

Similarly, a statement from the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, said the arrest of the cops followed the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu.

Mba stated that “the Enugu State Police Command has since identified, traced and arrested the three policemen involved in the assault of citizen – Justice Obasi.

“The policemen are currently in custody pending the commencement of their Orderly Room Trial – an internal disciplinary procedure of the Force.

“As we begin the new year, IGP M.A Adamu wishes to restate his zero tolerance for the abuse of the rights of Nigerians and his commitment to running a Citizens’ Friendly and Rule of Law compliant Police Force. He further assures that citizen Justice Obasi will certainly get justice in this case.”