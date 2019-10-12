Enugu police arrest gardener who threatened to kidnap, murder boss

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Enugu have arrested a man on allegations he threatened kidnap and murder individuals via text messages and the internet.

Nnaji Nwabueze is said to have demanded money from his targets.

He was arrested Friday following intelligence after one victim, an Enugu-based businessman who hired the suspect as a gardener, reported to police.

Police spokesman in Enugu, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said the complainant had been receiving such threats from the suspect who said he would kidnap and murder him if he failed to provide the amount he demanded.

“The suspect, following his arrest, revealed how he and some of his cohorts usually perturbed their victims with their nefarious activities.

Police is investigating deeper but the suspect has said he regretted his action, calling at “act of Satan.”

