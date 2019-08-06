Enugu Police arrest suspected gun manufacturer, recover exhibits

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Command in Enugu State have arrested a notorious gun manufacturer, Cyprian Eze, 69, who allegedly specialises in fabricating firearms and supplying to criminals in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (CPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu that the suspect was tracked down and arrested on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amarizu said the command recovered from the suspect, one locally-made double barrel pistol, four cut-to-size locally-made guns, six short barrel guns and various gun parts ready to be assembled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other items recovered included 10 live cartridges, 13 expended cartridges, an electric welding machine, gas cylinders, drilling machines and clamps, amongst others.

The CPRO said that the feat was achieved by personnel of Operation Puff Adder and Anti-Cultism Squad of the command.

The police spokesman noted that the operatives acted on well-gathered and well-coordinated intelligence.

He said that the suspect, is a cripple from Umuabi community in Udi Local Government Area of the state.

“He has been allegedly manufacturing firearms which he usually supplies to armed robbers and cultists in the state.

“Suspect also confessed how he manufactured arms and supplied to suspected armed robbers and groups of cultists. Suspect is now helping police operatives in their investigation,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, had applauded the efforts of the operatives and directed full scale investigation and diligent prosecutions of the suspect.

He noted that based on the expiration of the ultimatum given for submission of unlicensed firearms to the nearest police station, a committee from the Operation Puff Adder had been set up to commence enforcement on the ban. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App