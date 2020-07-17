Enugu govt. distributes palliatives to physically challenged in 17 LGAs

ADVERTISEMENT

Enugu State Government on Thursday distributed palliatives to physically challenged people in 17 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

The palliatives were handed over to the LGA chairmen in Enugu , by the Deputy Governor of the state, Mrs Cecelia Ezeilo.

She said that the state government had been distributing palliatives to different groups, and associations, including widows during the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19.

”On behalf of his Excellency, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, I thank you chairmen once again for your efforts in the fight against this pandemic.

”Today is the day for people living with disabilities because his excellency said that this group should be given special attention and that is why we are here, ” she said.

Ezeilo said the council chairmen were expected to take the items to their different localities to be distributed to the people living with disabilities.

She identified the items to include bags of rice, beans, cartons of soap, and other eateries.and urged them to ensure that they reached the targeted people.

Deputy Chairman, Enugu East LGA, Mr Melitus Oguejiofo on behalf of his colleagues thanked the state government for the gesture.

He promised that the items would be shared accordingly to the targeted audience.

” All these items would be distributed accordingly as it would get to their door steps, ” Oguejiofo said. (NAN)

