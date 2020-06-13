Enugu governor pardons 25 prisoners

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has granted pardon to 25 inmates in Enugu, Nsukka and Oji River Correctional Centres.

The pardon follows recommendation of an advisory council on prerogative of mercy, said secretary to the state government Simon Ortuanya in a statement.

According to the statement by the SSG, 19 affected inmates were from Enugu Correctional Centre, five from Nsukka and one from Oji-River.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Related

Download Daily Trust News App