Enugu: FRSC to set up three mobile courts during Sallah

ADVERTISEMENT

As a way of ensuring compliance with traffic rules and regulations in Enugu State, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it would set up three mobile courts in three major roads within the state.

The development came as it charged its personnel on the need to perform their duties with courtesy during the Eid-el-Kabir season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FRSC Sector Commander in Enugu State, Mr Ogbonna Kalu, made this known while officially flagging off the Eid-el-Kabir Special Operation in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the three mobile courts would be sited along Enugu-Port Harcourt, Ninth Mile-Udi-Oji River and Obollo Afor-Nsukka-Enugu roads.

According to him, the operation will focus on failure to use/install speed limiters, overloading, driver’s license violation as well as lane indiscipline and dangerous driving.

The sector commander added “Other focus of the operation includes; operating mechanically deficient vehicle, driving with expired, worn out or not having spare tyre and any other life threatening violation on the road.”

Kalu explained that the special operation would last for eight days, starting from today, Friday. Aug. 9 to Friday, Aug. 16, noting that staff had been adequately deployed to various duty posts in major road corridors in the state.

He said that officers and men of the Command must focus on advocacy, enlightenment and education while in their various duty posts within major road corridors in the state.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App