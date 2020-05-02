Enugu confirms 4th Covid-19 infection

ADVERTISEMENT

Enugu has confirmed a new infection of Covid-19 in the state, bringing its total to four on Friday evening.

Two of them—the index cases, a couple who returned from the UK—have been discharged from hospital after treatment.

Only two are still active.

The state health commissioner Obi Emmanuel Ikechukwu said the new case is a 39-year-old man who used to live and work in Lagos, but recently travelled back to Enugu on the 22nd of April, took ill subsequently and reported to a mission Hospital in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Staff of the hospital alerted the State COVID-19 response team days later and samples were taken on the 29th of April which have turned out to be positive .

This new case is not a contact of the third case.

Ikechukwu noted that so far cases reported in Enugu have had positive travel history.

He advised the people to:

Stay at home as much as you can.

Use a clean cloth mask daily if you have to go out

Do not touch the front of the mask while wearing it

Remove your mask only from both ears at the same time

Wash your cloth mask, dry and iron it everyday

Maintain respiratory hygiene when you have to cough or sneeze

Maintain social/physical distancing always

Wash your hands as often as you can with soap and running water

When you can’t wash your hands use an alcohol based hand sanitizer frequently.

Call these numbers if you think you may have or know someone who may have Covid-19 symptoms, 08182555550 or 09022333833, or the NCDC number 080097000010.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App