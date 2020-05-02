Enugu confirms 4th Covid-19 infection

Enugu has confirmed a new infection of Covid-19 in the state, bringing its total to four on Friday evening.
Two of them—the index cases, a couple who returned from the UK—have been discharged from hospital after treatment.
Only two are still active.
The state health commissioner Obi Emmanuel Ikechukwu said the new case is a 39-year-old man who used to live and work in Lagos, but recently travelled back to Enugu on the 22nd of April, took ill subsequently and reported to a mission Hospital in the state.
Staff of the hospital alerted the State COVID-19 response team days later and samples were taken on the 29th of April which have turned out to be positive .
This new case is not a contact of the third case.
Ikechukwu noted that so far cases reported in Enugu have had positive travel history.
He advised the people to:
- Stay at home as much as you can.
- Use a clean cloth mask daily if you have to go out
- Do not touch the front of the mask while wearing it
- Remove your mask only from both ears at the same time
- Wash your cloth mask, dry and iron it everyday
- Maintain respiratory hygiene when you have to cough or sneeze
- Maintain social/physical distancing always
- Wash your hands as often as you can with soap and running water
- When you can’t wash your hands use an alcohol based hand sanitizer frequently.
- Call these numbers if you think you may have or know someone who may have Covid-19 symptoms, 08182555550 or 09022333833, or the NCDC number 080097000010.