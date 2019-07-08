Enugu APC to Buhari: Appoint only committed members as ministers

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the formation of a new Federal Executive Council (FEC), the Enugu State chapter of the APC has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint only core and committed members of the party as ministers.

The state chapter of the party insisted that Buhari should resist the temptation of bringing in those who wanted to reap where they did not sow or ministers that would constitute cog in the wheel of progress of the party in their respective state chapters as experienced during the last political dispensation.

The Enugu State Chairman of APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who spoke at the weekend after a State Executive Council (SEC) meeting of the party held at the party’s secretariat in Enugu, stated that various state chapters of the party across the country suffered serious setbacks during Buhari’s first tenure due to alleged appointments of non-core members of the party as ministers and other key positions of government.

The Enugu APC which had during the meeting passed a vote of confidence on President Buhari and the Nwoye-led exco in the state, said engaging opportunists or those who did not sincerely believe in the APC philosophy and Mr. President’s Next Level agenda would be counter-productive, particularly at the state level.

Also, the SEC called on the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the National Working Committee (NWC) to tamper justice with mercy and lift the suspension of one of its chieftains in the state and Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, who was suspended some months ago over alleged anti-party activities.

