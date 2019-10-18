Enugu Airport: Nwosu reacts to Buhari’s approval of N10b for repairs

ADVERTISEMENT

Imo state Governorship Candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2019 general election, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving N10 billion for the maintenance of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu state.

The President had on Thursday approved the money as intervention fund for the upgrade of the Airport, which has been shutdown for repairs.

Nwosu said that he has floated the Rebrand Nigeria Campaign to help mobilize support for the anti-corruption crusade and sensitize Nigerians on the need to partner the Buhari’s administration in fighting corruption, highlighted the need for Nigerians to promote the positive values of the country.

Speaking to newsmen on Friday, the AA gubernatorial flag bearer said that the timely release of the funds by the President showed that he is sensitive to the plight of travellers from the Southeast who use the airport.

Nwosu urged President Buhari to give attention to youths empowerment and sports development, adding that, “Mr. President should pay more concerted efforts in job creation and youth empowerment to bolster the fight against crime and youths restiveness.

On the re-brand Nigerian, Nwosu said, “Nigeria is certainly better than the media has reported us, we should be determined to promote the positive sides of our sear country. We have great talents and have also as a nation achieved enviable records among the comity of nations.

