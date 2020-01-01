Entrepreneurship: TEF invites applications from budding start-ups

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has urged budding entrepreneurs and start-ups across the African continent to apply for its entrepreneurship programme.
A statement from the Foundation on Wednesday said eligible entrepreneurs and business start-ups from any part of Africa can now apply to be considered for the programme, now in its 6th edition.
“The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) — Africa’s leading philanthropy focused on empowering African entrepreneurs — is looking for the most innovative business ideas across the African continent.
“You are eligible to apply if you have a business idea or a startup under 3 years of existence in any sector and in any country across Africa.
“You could be selected to join our current 9,631 beneficiaries across 54 African countries to receive:
- Business Training;
- Mentorship;
- $5,000 non-refundable seed capital;
- Global Networking Opportunities.
“The application portal opens January 1 and closes midnight, March 1, 2020,” the statement reads.
It urged prospective applicants to submit their application on its website.