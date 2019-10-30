Entrepreneurs urged to stay healthy to promote businesses

ADVERTISEMENT

The CEO of Infinite Wealth and founder of African Wellness Summit, Hauwa Huru Alkashim, has said that presently, the global wellness industry is worth 4.2 trillion dollars and that Nigeria can gain from the revenue if it adds value to its products.

Alkashim was speaking during the African Wellness Summit held in Abuja on Saturday.

“For instance, the only way Nigeria makes money from sesame seed is to export it raw. So if we decide to process and package it for export, that is a lot; that’s huge,” she said.

Alkashim said the reason for the wellness summit is to bring all the professionals in the wellness industry under one roof. “We want to expand the possibilities in that industry and at the same time create avenues for small businesses to showcase their wellness businesses.

It is also to bring in the consumers to meet with the producers. If you are a small business owner and you are looking for a mentor, attend the African Wellness summit and you will get people who will mentor you,” she said.

The MD of the Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) Mal. Arabi Muhammed Tukur, who was represented by the Enterprise Development Service Manager, Lilian Omogiate-Iwelu, said the reason the agency is partnering with organisers of African Wellness summit is because they believe health is wealth.

“Our message is that every entrepreneur should learn how to stay healthy to be able to promote their businesses, and to see that these businesses turn out to be a success. We align with their mandate, to promote entrepreneurs especially in the FCT. When people stay healthy, they reason better and see opportunities that lie in the business space for them.

One of the Panelist, Farida Yayha, founder of Lumo Naturals, said entrepreneurs should take care of their inside because the use of products fortify what is inside.

A participant, Grace Chinenye Elem, explains what she learnt at the event saying: “The takeaway for me are some business tips on how to manage my own business, some tips on management, team building and networking and the need to listen to your clients.”

