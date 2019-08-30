Ensure strict border security, Aregbesola tells NIS boss

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has directed the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to be on top of its game by putting in place a strict implementation process of the Border Management Strategy that was unveiled on Friday in order to ensure border safety and security.

In a statement, the Director of Press, Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, quoted the ministry’s Minister Rauf Aregbesola as giving the directives when he declared open the Comptroller General Management Retreat 2019 and launching of Border Management Strategy Document, held in Lagos.

He said the retreat was organised for the management cadre officers to brainstorm and find means of implementing the reforms being carried out by the Service in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration’s focus, which is Security, Economy and Transparency (SET).

Aregbesola added that the retreat will provide the major input in the development of several Strategic Document of NIS to cover 2019 – 2023, stressing that the officers and men of the Service must act as moral agents and in the best interest of the country, as it is only then that the efficient Border Security Management would be achieved.

The Minister observed further that technology and transparency remained paramount for efficient and effective border security management, especially in the contemporary situation where crime and criminality had assumed its complex status.

“All officers of the Service must, as a matter of urgency, embrace the digital tradition and be technology/computer compliant, particularly at the senior and management level.

“Our officers must shun all forms of corruption through openness and transparency while discharging their duties”, Aregbesola was quoted as saying.

He called on the NIS to deliver on its mandate to serve Nigeria with heart and might by taming all threats to internal security, thereby ensuring the safety of the citizens.

“I must let you know that the security architecture of the nation is built on the network of individuals like you. Don’t ever think that one person is inconsequential. Every person in the immigration service is important,” he said.

