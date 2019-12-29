Enough is enough, Saraki tells Kwara gov

ADVERTISEMENT

You’ll not win this war – Former Senate President

We aren’t taking the bait – Kwara govt

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, yesterday reacted fiercely to an order by the Kwara State Government revoking his late father’s property, with a warning, “Enough is enough.”

Saraki said Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq had crossed the line by targeting his late father’s property.

The revocation by the Kwara State Government, of the popular Ile-Arugbo at plots 1, 3, 5 Ilofa Road, GRA, Ilorin, used by his late father, Dr Abubakar Olusola Saraki to hold political gatherings and entertain aged men and women, is the latest feud between the governor and the former Senate president.

Saraki, also a former governor in the state, said he would not tolerate Abdulrazaq’s open antagonism against the legacies of his father.

The Kwara State Government, on Friday said it would build a secretariat on the revoked piece of land.

A statement by the state government said the land was originally meant for a government secretariat and a parking space for the Civil Service Clinic “but was unlawfully allocated to a private firm, Asa Investments Limited without any record of payment to the state government.”

Saraki, in a statement he signed Saturday, said the governor had gone beyond bounds and could not be allowed to ride roughshod on his deceased father. “In this war against my late father, he will not win,” he said.

He said the governor had crossed the line of decency with his efforts to erase the legacies of Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki with the revocation of his land, adding that he would contest the decision of the governor through legally approved channels because it was not in the interest of the public.

The former Senate president said the excuse given by Abdulrazaq for the revocation order held no water. “It is clear that this is the height of his vengeance against my father, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki and me.

“We will contest this petty, malicious, dubious and bias action of a parochial, vicious and vindictive administration through all legal means. We are sure this is not an action taken in public interest. Rather, it is done in pursuit of a selfish and devious objective,” Saraki stated.

Saraki said the governor’s action was a manifestation of vengeance and showed that he was not out to serve any public purpose or pursue any development agenda.

“In his narrow-mindedness he believes his victory at the polls is an empowerment, entitlement and enablement to settle scores, provoke and pursue inter-family rivalry.

“Those who voted for the party in power in Kwara State and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq obviously did not vote for the man to enable him wage war against Dr. Olusola Saraki and his legacies. They expected development and fulfillment of promises,” Saraki added.

He said despite staying away from the state to avoid creating a distraction for the administration, the governor had shown that its cardinal programme was to wage war against him and his late father.

“He has demonstrated that his only competence and astuteness is in the area of viciously assailing the late Oloye Saraki and me. Definitely, he is a man with no sense of history. Enough is enough. Now, he has crossed the line.

“This governor has shown that he is not a man who wants peace, co-operation and development,” he said, adding that the attacks on his family will not erase the legacies of his father.

He said the property had been rightfully allocated to his late father under the name of one of his companies, Asa Investment Limited since the 1980s; and contrary to the claim of the governor, the land was properly allocated and a Right of Occupancy title issued on it.

