English Premier League table after all Saturday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points) on 29/02/2020:
Liverpool 28 26 1 1 64 20 79
Man City 27 18 3 6 68 29 57
Leicester 28 15 5 8 54 28 50
Chelsea 28 13 6 9 47 39 45
——————————————–
Man Utd 27 11 8 8 41 29 41
——————————————–
Tottenham 27 11 7 9 44 36 40
Sheff Utd 27 10 10 7 29 25 40
Wolves 27 9 12 6 38 32 39
Burnley 28 11 5 12 33 39 38
Arsenal 27 8 13 6 39 36 37
Everton 27 10 6 11 36 41 36
Crystal Palace 28 9 9 10 25 32 36
Southampton 28 10 4 14 35 51 34
Newcastle 28 8 8 12 24 41 32
Brighton 28 6 10 12 32 40 28
West Ham 28 7 6 15 35 49 27
Watford 28 6 9 13 27 43 27
——————————————–
Bournemouth 28 7 6 15 28 45 27
Aston Villa 27 7 4 16 34 52 25
Norwich 28 5 6 17 25 51 21
Notes:
— Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth-placed team into Europa League
— Bottom three relegated to Championship
