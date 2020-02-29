  1. Home
English Premier League table

English Premier League table after all Saturday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points) on 29/02/2020:

Liverpool               28 26  1  1 64 20 79

Man City                27 18  3  6 68 29 57

Leicester               28 15  5  8 54 28 50

Chelsea                 28 13  6  9 47 39 45

——————————————–

Man Utd                 27 11  8  8 41 29 41

——————————————–

Tottenham               27 11  7  9 44 36 40

Sheff Utd               27 10 10  7 29 25 40

Wolves                  27  9 12  6 38 32 39

Burnley                 28 11  5 12 33 39 38

Arsenal                 27  8 13  6 39 36 37

Everton                 27 10  6 11 36 41 36

Crystal Palace          28  9  9 10 25 32 36

Southampton             28 10  4 14 35 51 34

Newcastle               28  8  8 12 24 41 32

Brighton                28  6 10 12 32 40 28

West Ham                28  7  6 15 35 49 27

Watford                 28  6  9 13 27 43 27

——————————————–

Bournemouth             28  7  6 15 28 45 27

Aston Villa             27  7  4 16 34 52 25

Norwich                 28  5  6 17 25 51 21

Notes:

— Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth-placed team into Europa League

— Bottom three relegated to Championship

(AFP)

