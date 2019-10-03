England end Nigeria dream, name Tammy Abraham, Tomori in Euro qualifiers squad

ADVERTISEMENT

England manager Gareth Southgate has picked his squad for October’s Euro Qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

The Three Lions will take a 25-strong group to Prague and Sofia, where they will look to build on their 100 per cent record in qualifying so far.

Southgate has named Chelsea duo Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori in the squad, following their impressive performances for the Stamford Bridge club this season.

Abraham was last involved in a Three Lions squad two years ago when he made his debut as a starter against Germany at Wembley before coming off the bench in the meeting with Brazil four days later.

Both were friendlies, which have led to speculation that the forward could switch allegiances to play internationally for Nigeria, for whom he qualifies through his father. FIFA rules allow players to change national teams in such circumstances if they have not yet played in a competitive international match at senior level.

However, Abraham has featured for England throughout the age groups, most recently at the Under-21 European Championship this summer.

For defender Tomori, it’s a first senior call-up having previously been capped at U19, U20 and U21 level while striker Abraham is back in Southgate’s squad for the first time since November 2017 when he featured in two games at Wembley against Germany and Brazil.

England currently sit on top of qualifying group A with four wins from their four games so far, and could seal qualification for UEFA EURO 2020 next summer with a victory in Prague next Friday.

