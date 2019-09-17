Engineer remanded for refusing to pay N2.4m birthday bash bill

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 22-year-old engineer, Kelvin Obinna, who refused to pay his N2.4 million birthday celebration bills at a club, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending sentencing.

Obinna pleaded guilty to two counts of breach of peace and obtaining goods under false pretences .

Chief Magistrate A.A. Fashola, ordered that Obinna be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kirikiri.

Fashola adjourned the case until Sept. 20 for the review of facts and sentence.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Michael Unah, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug.31 at 10 p.m. at No. 113 Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja.

Unah alleged that the defendant went to a clubhouse with his friends to celebrate his 22nd birthday and ended up consuming liquor worth N2.4 million and refused to pay.

He added that the owner of the club, Mr Success God reported the case to the police.

Unah said the defendant attempted to breach the peace when he refused to pay his bills.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, (Revised).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 314 stipulates 15 years jail term for obtaining goods under false pretences.( NAN)

