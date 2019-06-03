Engage your husband in ‘pillow talk’, Obasanjo tells Aisha Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo says President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has done well by pointing out the ills of her husband’s government.

Aisha had lately castigated implementation of the Social Investment Programme (SIP) of the Federal Government as well as its approach to banditry issues in the northern part of the country.

However, Obasanjo on Monday asked Aisha to engage her husband in a pillow talk as a way of getting the President’s attention to drive home her displeasure about happenings in the country.

A statement issued by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi on Monday quoted Obasanjo to have spokenq when he played host to the Editorial Board of a Social media platform, Penpushing Media at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Oke – Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Ota-farmer who saluted the President’s wife, said her position was good for the development of the country.

“It is nice that President wife is talking, I think she did well, and may be she should also have a pillow talk with the President.

“I believe every Nigerian family, individual, group is entitled to livelihood. And it is the responsibility of all to make sure we have a dignified life. That should be our aim collectively,” Obasanjo was quoted saying.

The elder statesman advocated for more advocacy and sensitization by the media to get the desired change in Nigeria.

Obasanjo said the advocacy would raise awareness, “and we have to put all things on table to address these problems. Mind you, we have to be sincere and genuine with ourselves.”

Earlier in her address, the Chairman, Editorial Board of Penpushing Media, Mrs Funke Fadugba said the visit was to intimate the former president with the program of events for the 3rd anniversary lecture of the organization scheduled to hold July 19.

