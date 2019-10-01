Engage only in acts that heal our fault lines, APC advises

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised Nigerians to be wary of those hiding under religion, politics,tribe and sundry groupings to turn them against one another.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, gave the advice yesterday in a statement issued to felicitate with Nigerians on the country’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

He said despite the “perceived differences, the nation’s strength and progress depends on the ability to harness our rich diversity”, adding that “as a nation, we are better together than we are apart.”

He said in spite of the “inherited and current challenges”, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has made “commendable strides” on so many fronts, most significantly the fight against graft, diversifying and revamping the economy, as well as curbing insurgency and emerging crimes.

He said the administration has also made gains by promoting positive values in national life, strengthening democratic institutions and processes as well as achieving a “respectable” international standing.

