Enenche urges Nigerians to trust God for a better country

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Paul Enenche, founding Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja on Sunday urged Nigerians not to give up on their Country.

“A lot of people are disappointed at the turn of things in the country, but we must all believe that hope is not lost. We must be optimistic and trust God for a better Nigeria,” Enenche said in a Sermon at a “Day of Outreach and Prayers” for media practitioners and Journalists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enenche, who declared that there was hope for a better Nigeria, cautioned against negative perceptions that Nigeria could never work again.

“It is dangerous to give up on Nigeria. We cannot risk that because this is the only country we have. We must keep hope alive,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cleric encouraged Nigerians to remain steadfast, declaring that “God, who brought us from yesterday into our today, will take us from our today into a tomorrow of answered prayers.

“If not for God and prayers, there will have been no Nigeria today; there are nations that did not face half of what Nigeria has faced and are today in serious turmoil.

“We must be grateful to God at all times for life and peace because there is always something to be grateful to God for,” he said.

Enenche said that Nigerians must live their lives with eternity in view since death was inevitable.

“Those who live by the sword shall die by the sword; a day of judgment shall definitely come. It doesn’t matter what you have, one day your heart will stop beating, your breath will stop, and blood will stop flowing from your veins.

“When you are gone, nothing will follow you to your grave or to the life after; you will appear before your maker and what you killed to get will not be useful to you.

“After death comes judgment; everyone will face the Judge, God, an authority that cannot be influenced. A Judge that cannot be compromised and cannot be bribed. That day is coming for everyone because there is life after life,” he said. (NAN)

He advised the media to “work closely with God” by driving Nigeria in the direction of God.

“Journalists must write and speak the truth at all times. It is the only way to make Nigeria a great nation,” he said.

He urged media practitioners to strive to influence the society positively and work toward effecting positive change on the nation.

Enenche also cautioned journalists against spreading fake news and hate speech, saying that any wrong word uttered by man would be accounted for, on the last day. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App