End of banditry, others insight — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday assured Nigerians that the end of armed banditry and insecurity challenges bedeviling the country are insight.

Buhari in a statement by Garba Shehu, commiserated with the government and people of Zamfara State on the recent infiltration of bandits, who killed several innocent citizens in Tsafe Local Government Area of the State.

The president while condemning the incident, he described the bandit attacks as callous and despicable.

He assured the people of Zamfara and other Nigerians who have lost loved ones to violent attacks that the government, under his watch, will soon bring such dastardly acts to an end. Commending the new administration in the State for putting in new security measures to curtail the activities of criminals and bandits, he urged them not to despair but to see the latest attack as a challenge to step up collective actions to rout the enemy, in partnership with the Federal government.

Buhari, while urging law enforcement agencies to take prompt and timely actions against the wicked attackers, he appealed to citizens to have faith in the security agencies by giving them useful information on plans and the movements of the bandits.

