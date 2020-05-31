End killings in Sokoto, others

ADVERTISEMENT

Bandits recently attacked Sabo Birni LGA of Sokoto State killing over 70 inhabitants.

The latest killing in Sokoto is in continuation of the orgy of bloodletting that has been witnessed across some other states in the North West and North Central.

Communities in Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger states had recently witnessed killings by bandits.

These killings are getting out of hand and it is time the government rose to the occasion to end it.

I commiserate with the government and people of Sokoto State over this sad incident and pray God to grant families of the deceased fortitude to bear the losses.

Abdullahi Umar writes from Sokoto

