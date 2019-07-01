End insecurity in Nigeria, Sultan of Sokoto urges leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar has called on political leaders to go back to the drawing board and look for ways to end insecurity in the country.

According to the monarch, there were so many killings in the country and something needed to be done about it as soon as possible.

He made this known while speaking during the commissioning ceremony of a 180,000 litres portable water project built and donated to Sokoto State University by NNPC/Belema Oil joint venture.

According to Sultan Sa’ad, the most dangerous word in the country now was “Fulani” as every attack was being attributed to them despite the fact that criminals cut across all religions and ethnicity.

“We have been losing so many lives here due to bandit attacks but nobody is talking about it but if it is in another places, you will start hearing Fulani attack. So who is attacking us here,” he queried.

He blamed elites, who had “lost out”, for creating tension in their bid to regain relevance in the country, assuring that Nigeria would not explode but its enemies would do.

“Nigeria is a beautiful country and there is no country like it in this world. Forget about the elites who are creating barriers between the common man and leaders because they have lost out and they thought the only thing that will make them relevant again is by creating tension. Nigeria will not explode but its enemies will explode,” he reiterated.

He urged Nigerians to respect one another and eschew anything that would divide the country along ethno-religious lines.

