End Boko Haram war, go home, Gen. Adeniyi tells troops

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, has charged the troops on the frontline to end the Boko Haram insurgency and return to their families, saying he is earnestly counting on troops to take the battle to the insurgents, including traitors.

General Adeniyi disclosed while addressing the troops in Gubio and Magumeri towns in Borno state respectfully.

He said troops will no longer stay in trenches but on wheels at all times.

It would be recalled that insurgents group attacks Gubio and Magumeri local government areas and razed down some public buildings and politicians’ houses.

“Let me say this, hold your ground; if they change you, adhere to it because we are no longer in trenches, we are in vehicles but we will still be rotating ourselves. So, it is an insult for you to be here and someone says there are no soldiers.

“What we have discussed, implement it; if you have any issues let your commander know and look out for traitor; set up a checkpoint and be checking so if we don’t stop Boko Haram logistics, this war will never finish.

“Please, let us finish this war and go home; if you have been unserious, get serious; if you are serious, get more serious. You are in war today, you will be at peace in another unit tomorrow. Above all, we must make up our minds that we are ending this war now,” he urged.

General Adeniyi appealed to the soldiers to accord respect to all their partners including the police and the civilian Joint Task Force to enable them to get desired results in the counter-insurgency operation because they all have one enemy.

He added: “Civilian JTF is our partner; if you are working with them, respect them and treat them well. They are our partners; you don’t attack your partner, be diplomatic with them. Also, police are your friends here, respect them; they are working with us; we all have a common enemy which is Boko Haram.

“I urge you to make up your mind to end this war. Like I said, your commanders have plans; help them to execute them. Please, I am counting on you; so I want you to know that I appreciate you very deeply and I am trusting God no evil will happen to you.”

General Adeniyi warned that any Commander who failed to provide food and water to his soldiers would be punished accordingly.

“Nigeria is before Boko Haram, it will end and Nigeria will continue; that I am sure of. The entire country is behind you, you are not the rebel.

“As per what belongs to you, I have spoken to your commanders, and let me say it on camera, any commander that does not bring food to you (soldiers), I will hammer him. Any commander who brings food late for soldiers or without water, I repeat it, I will hammer him. Food and water at the right time anywhere. I will be coming here to see how you are fairing,” General Adeniyi said.

A member of Gubio community, Modu Alhaji Fanami told the Theatre Commander that they have been supporting 5 Brigade with information and they ready to do more as long as the military protects them.

“Sir, we are trying our best by giving accurate information to the military. We are ready to do more to support soldiers because we still want to remain in Gubio we have nowhere to go. All we want is to have soldiers around us; I can assure you that every one of us here will support the troops,” Fanami said.

