Emulate Matawalle’s peace initiative, Emir tells northwest governors

The Emir of Maradun in Zamfara state, Alhaji Garba Mohammad Tambari, has urged governors in the North West Zone to adopt the peace initiative of the state government to end the ravaging banditry in their states.

Speaking on Sunday while receiving State Government Committee on RUGA project in his palace, Tambari said the peace initiative initiated by the Governor Bello Matawalle-led administration in the state had yielded positive result.

According to him, the peace initiative of the government had no doubt restored peace in the state.

“We have no doubt witnessed peace in the state barely three month of the Matawalle government, so let our neighbouring states learn from Matawalle’s initiative”, he added.

He further lauded the foresight of Governor Matawalle in initiating the peace process with the bandits at the instance of the security agents.

“Many highly placed personalities have been calling me, to express their appreciation to the government’s peace initiative and we are grateful to all for their concern”, he added.

Speaking earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, said the RUGA project was part of the government’s resolve to sustain peace amongst the various warring factions.

He said the committee was set up by the Zamfara state government to identify locations for the construction of RUGA Fulani settlements across the state.

According to him, the committee had visited a forest reserve at Rikwa village under Dansadau Emirate Council of Maru local government area for possible commencement of the programme.

He stated that the proposed land of 20,000 hectares was identified for the programme in the area.

Under the programme, he said government would construct 500 housing units of 2 bedroom flats , grazing reserve for cattle, earth dam, schools for both western and Islamic education, Hospital and Veterinary clinics, Mosque, cattle market as well as milk processing factory all for the Fulani settlers.

