Emulate Abraham in giving, obedience – Methodist Prelate, Senator Tinubu charge Christians

The Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Samuel ‘Emeka Kanu Uche, has charged Christians all over the country to emulate the biblical Father Abraham in giving, saying it’s an act of obedience to God.

The Prelate gave the admonition while delivering his address at the 19th annual conference of the Council of Knights and the 7th Assembly of the Ladies of Knights held in Lagos.

Quoting from the Holy Bible’s Book of Genesis 22:15-18, the clergy said “to be obedient to God is to be like Father Abraham who obeyed God’s instructions without questioning.”

He noted that the acts of giving is seen and best expressed in God’s sacrificial gift through Jesus Christ self-giving love to us.

“You can emulate this when you give your own life and substances to God. In the same way, we should not hoard our talents and resources from God.

“On this note, I call on each of us to rise to the challenges of keeping our church and our projects alive, even if it means giving half of what we need now to the various projects.

“Nothing done for God is too much, since God owns us and all that we have. Let us do this by faith, as we continue to make our resources available to God and for the good of Methodist Church Nigeria. As worthy knights, we must collectively make our church flourish… We must go on to spend and be spent for the course of God’s kingdom,” Dr. Uche said.

Also speaking, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, called on all Christians to obey God’s words without inhibition “like our Father Abraham.”

“As Christians, we are all called to a life of obedience… It is important to see obedience as God’s will. We must also ensure that we use our gifts, skills and abilities for the furtherance of gospel.

“It is my prayer that beyond this conference, we all can begin to lead lives of absolute obedience, leading others to Christ through our speech and conduct,” she urged.

