Employee with COVID-19 symptoms is negative- Chevron

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and CNL says none of its employees has contracted COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, in a statement, said one of its expatriate staff who showed some flu-like symptoms has been tested negative for the virus.

He said: “Chevron continues to monitor the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak around the world and has been utilizing the guidance of international and local health authorities.

“We are regularly updating our workforce and will continue to adjust plans as appropriate as we receive more information.

“Our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of our workforce and their family members, and we are taking precautionary measures to reduce the risk of exposure.”

He confirmed that the expatriate works in the company’s Escravos operation.

“Chevron is actively responding to the COVID-19 (Corona Virus) outbreak. Some of the preventive measures in CNL include: Daily temperature screening at the entry points to our offices and field locations, issuance of travel advisory to guide all rotational/business and personal travels, pre-embarkation screening, more utilization of non-face to face meeting tools and minimizing inviting external parties to CNL’s office,” Esimaje explained.

He added that advisory on simple personal hygiene measures, like regular washing of hands, covering cough and sneezes, are shared with the CNL workforce as safeguards for protecting themselves and their families in these times.

