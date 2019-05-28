  1. Home
Emotion as Amosun leaves Governor's Office

By Peter Moses, Abeokuta
Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State
Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State

Emotions ran high on Tuesday as outgoing governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, alongside his wife, Mrs Olufunsho exited the seat of power located at Oke – Mosan, Abeokuta.

Amosun came out of his office – for last time as governor – to meet hundreds of supporters, aides and government officials.

“Finally, we are set to go” he said as he approached the last guard of honour mounted by men of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

The governor, who inspected the guard exactly 3:00pm was about to enter the parade vehicle, when his supporters betrayed the emotions.

All smiles, Amosun entered the vehicle with his wife and left the governor’s office around 3:15pm in a motorcade.

A mild drama played out at the Governor’s office when Deputy Governor-elect, Noimot Salako-Oyedele led the Governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun’s team to receive handover notes shortly after Amosun’s procession had left.

The ten minutes handing over ceremony was carried out by the Secretary to State Government, Barrister Taiwo Adeoluwa.

Daily Trust reports that Amosun’s convoy is currently on a thank you tour in the major streets of Abeokuta metropolis.

