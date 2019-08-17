Emmy’s 2019: I still can’t believe it – Ruona Meyer

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian journalist, Ruona Meyer, who received an Emmy Award nomination for her story, ‘Sweet Sweet Codeine,’ has said that she still cannot believe the news.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Meyer spoke about how the news was broken to her and her reaction in the first few minutes, afterwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, “To be honest, I was speechless. Then I started using a lot of swear-words to express my disbelief. Sorry, mum. It was very surreal. That you would just do your job, in your little corner, and then an email would come, saying the team was nominated for an Emmy. I still can’t believe it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was busy minding my business and doing some editing work at home, she said, “when a message came from BBC Africa Eye editor, Marc Perkins. He wrote that we had been nominated for an Emmy. I called him right back, surprised and shocked. He kept on laughing at my theatrics and congratulating me and Nigeria and telling me that I better believed it.”

This is very big recognition anywhere in the world and for Meyer, what comes next from here regarding her career, “is not necessarily about me, because I have actually been so blessed to tick off all my career milestones. I am working on the last goal, which is my PhD.

“So, for me, the only thing I look forward to in my career is to see more of the type of work Africa Eye does, on the continent – telling African stories with African voices, to African audiences.”

Meyer, who also won the One World Media Television Documentary Award, for the story said, “Africa Eye’s work with hundreds of African journalists, starting with ‘Sweet Sweet Codeine,’ has brought great opportunities for my colleagues, making them able to operate at the highest level of their craft, while making a change to autocratic governments.”

Her hope is to see more journalists “get the respect, safety and monetary benefits they definitely deserve for their work.”

The story which was produced and aired by the BBC Africa Eye, in 2018, was nominated under the News and Current Affairs category of the awards. The report exposed the devastating levels of codeine addiction in Nigeria and the corruption fueling it.

It generated a lot of reaction among which was a ban of the drug in the country.

An announcement of the nominees by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), which bestows the Emmy Awards, said, it is a first time nomination for the BBC World Service and for Nigeria. There are eight nominees in the News and Current Affairs category, from six countries – Brazil, Nigeria, Sweden, Qatar, Russia, and the United Kingdom.

Bruce L. Paisner, IATAS President & CEO, quoted in the announcement said, “Broadcast journalists give a voice to those who are silenced and shine a light on what is hidden, as demonstrated in this year’s nominated programs.”

Meyer said she is “very happy for my fellow Nigerians, as we will be more known for good things and also happy for my bosses at Africa Eye, Marc Perkins and Andrew Bell, who really sacrificed a lot to assist me in doing the story.”

Winners will receive their awards in New York on September 24.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App