Emir’s driver finds, returns missing $800 in Saudi

A Nigerian pilgrim performing this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia, Abdullahi Suleiman, has found a missing $800 and returned the money to hajj officials.

Suleiman, who is also the driver of the Emir of Keffi in Nasarawa state, Alhaji Shehu Chindo Yamusa, returned the money to Nasarawa State Hajj officials in Saudi Arabia.

Similarly, the Amirul Hajj – Leader of the delegation – of Nasarawa state and Emir of Lafia, Alhaji Sidi Dauda Bage, awesomely rewarded the pilgrim for the good deed, our correspondent learnt.

“I commend the pilgrim for his fear of Allah. I urge all pilgrims from the state and Nigeria as a whole to emulate his selflessness and for projecting and lifting the image of the state and the country,” the Emir said.

The pilgrim, Abdullahi Suleiman thanked the Emir for his generosity.

However, Emir of Keffi told Daily Trust that he has been addressing his subjects to be of good exemplary conduct wherever they find themselves, saying cheating does not pay.

