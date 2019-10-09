Emirates to deepen cultural ties for Nigeria, UAE

ADVERTISEMENT

Emirates Regional Manager for West Africa, Afzal Parambil, has assured that the airline will continue to offer seamless and convenient connectivity to aid the promotion of cultures of Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.

He spoke in Lagos during the 2019 Arts and Cultural Exhibition organized by the Embassy of the UAE in conjunction with Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emirates Airlines, one of the sponsors of the arts exhibition, restated its resolve to deliver exceptional service to Nigerian visitors to the UAE, pointing out that Nigeria has the largest number of visitors to UAE, especially Dubai, in the whole of Africa.

According to him, the UAE had simplified the process of obtaining visa which can now be gotten in 48 hours.

“We are here to connect people; we are one of the leading carriers in UAE. This occasion was to connect two cultures and we play the role of connecting people across the world from different regions. We complement the efforts of the ambassador here.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App