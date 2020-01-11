Emirates flights disrupted over heavy rainfall in Dubai, Abuja, Lagos flights delayed

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rainfall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), has caused disruptions to several Emirates flights departing from or arriving at Dubai International Airport on Saturday.

This had forced the airline to cancel or delay several flights while other flights scheduled to arrive Dubai were delayed, it was learnt.

Daily Trust however, reports that while other flights were cancelled, the flights to Lagos and Abuja were only delayed.

It was learnt that the airline’s EK786 to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja was delayed.

Also, EK783 flight to Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), which was to arrive Lagos at 3:40, was also delayed and estimated to arrive Lagos at 20:44hrs due to late departure of the operating aircraft from originating airport in Dubai.

This was believed to be as a result of the flood, which authorities in Dubai are said to be working tirelessly to fix.

The airline, in a statement posted on its website, said in light of the current situation, “Emirates has taken precautionary measures including rerouting all flights away from areas of possible conflict.”

“Customers are requested to check their flight status on the link below for the latest information regarding their flights. Emirates apologizes for any inconvenience caused.”

It said the safety of its passengers and crew “is of paramount importance and will not be compromised.”

Also Dubai Airports, in a statement posted on its Twitter Page, confirmed that operations at the airport “continue to be hampered by the knock-on effects of today’s heavy rainfall, resulting in a number of flight delays, cancellations & diversions.”

“We continue to work closely with our partners to restore full operations & minimise inconvenience to our customers,” it added.

The airport said however, that, with additional rain expected later this evening, the disruption is expected to continue for the next 24 hours.

“Customers are advised to check directly with their airlines for more specific flight information and allow additional time to get to the airport.”

