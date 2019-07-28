Emir wants reckless driving, overloading curbed in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Argungu Emirate are to collaborate to stop overloading, over-speeding as well as reckless driving to curb high rate of road traffic crashes in the area.

Zonal Public Education Officer, FRSC, Aliyu Maaji, disclosed this to journalists in Sokoto.

He said the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Mohammed Mera, had, at a stakeholders’ forum organized by the emirate with relevant stakeholders and religious leaders, expressed concerns that overloading, over-speeding and reckless driving were on the increase within the emirate.

The royal father had therefore, urged men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to immediately commence public enlightenment on the issues, as well as organize a joint patrol with other security agencies to stamp them out.

Maaji disclosed that the emirate urged FRSC to enforce all aspect of road traffic regulations and not to compromise.

He added that the Emir expressed appreciation to the management of FRSC for establishing a unit command in the emirate and urged the command to keep it up.

