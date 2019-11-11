Emir urges politicians to allow electorate choose leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Yauri, Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi, has called on politicians in the country to allow the electorate to choose leaders of its choice.

The emir, who made the call in a statement issued by the Press Secretary of Yauri Emirate Council, Ibrahim Garba Yauri, said such disposition would strengthen peaceful co-existence between leaders and their subjects.

He urged political office holders to be open to constructive opinions and emulate the political style of President Muhammadu Buhari on fairness, justice and equity. The emir, who spoke at the grand reception organised by the Yauri Community to honour some of its indigenes who were either elected, promoted or appointed to the pinnacle of their careers in different capacities at the national level, urged the various ethnic groups in Nigeria, Kebbi and his emirate to strengthen the existing unity and love among themselves.

He said the indigenes were honoured because of their hard work, dedication to duty, as well as good behavior, respect, love and interest for the development of Nigeria and Yauri Emirate.

