Emir tasks govt on campaign against coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has urged the federal government to embark on more advocacy and campaigns against the deadly Coronavirus.

Sulu-Gambari, who spoke at a special prayer organized in honour of the newly promoted Professors from Ilorin Emirate, commended the government over what he descried as its pro-activeness in preventing the deadly disease in the country.

He prayed that the disease, which has created global panic, “should never find its way into Nigeria’’.

The traditional ruler said educating the youth was the major way that could see Nigeria out of the various societal challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He urged the newly promoted academicians to take up the important role of mentoring citizens in the emirate and beyond.

He also urged universities to always embark on researches that will proffer meaningful solutions to the lingering social and economic challenges facing the country.

The prayer session was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Dr. Muhammad Bashir and other Islamic clerics, traditional chiefs, groups and associations.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App