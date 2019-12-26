Emir Sanusi tasks northern youths to be innovative

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has charged youths in the North to be innovative and evolve self-employment opportunities rather than consign themselves into perpetual job seekers in the labour market.

The emir was speaking yesterday at the opening ceremony of the 77th Islamic Vacation Course (IVC), organised by the ‘A’ Zone of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria with the theme ‘Combating Socio-Economic Challenges Facing Nigeria: The Role of the MSSN’.

The emir said there was no way the youths could be able to combat socio-economic challenges if they are living in poverty, adding that gone are the days when a degree qualification was an automatic employment ticket.

“Gone are the days when the government has a room to employ you when you graduated. So I charge you to copy from your peers in Lagos who are very innovative because they know that the government has no jobs for them,” he said.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, tasked the participants to brainstorm and come up with a position from the youths’ perspective on how to combat the challenges facing the ummah.

In his keynote address, Secretary General of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Dr Khalid Aliyu Abubakar, said the major problem bedeviling the northern region was poverty, and appealed to the leaderships to chart a new course and come up with a blueprint to salvage the Muslim ummah from the current dilemma.

