Emir Sanusi queried over misappropriation of N3.4bn

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano state government has queried the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II over alleged misappropriation of N3.4bn emirate council fund, Daily Trust reports.

A reliable source at the office of the Secretary to the State Government Office, confided in Daily Trust on Thursday that the letter of query is to be served on the emir.

ADVERTISEMENT

The query, according to a source, sought for some clarifications from the emir about the issue of misappropriation of public funds raised by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

It would be recalled that the anti-graft agency is investigating the emir over alleged questionable expenditure from 2013- 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

The anti-corruption interim report, submitted to the office of the SSG has raised four cardinal issues bordering on indictments, amount involved, obstruction of investigation and recommendations.

The report indicated that the Kano Emirate Council had spent over N1.4bn in various expenditures believed to be fraudulent and unappropriated.

In addition, the Emirate Council was alleged to have also spent over N1.9bn unappropriated on personal expenditures.

According to the report, the expenditures contravened the provisions of Section 120 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Section 8 of the Kano State Emirate Council Special Fund Law 2004.

It also violated Section 314 of Penal Code and Section 26 of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Law 2008 (as amended) respectively.

It based on these findings that the commission recommended for the suspension of the emir and four other persons that were connected to the questionable expenditure. They are chief of Staff to the emir, Alhaji Munir Sanusi, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Kwaru, Alhaji Mujitaba Abba and Alhaji Isa Sanusi Bayero popularly known as Isa Pilot.

The report signed by the Chairman of the Commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, indicated that the recommendation became necessary as the emir had been using his connection to prevent the commission from carrying out its duty.

“The emir has been undermining the investigation through various means which include giving instruction to all officers invited for clarification to shun the commission’s invitation. This, is seriously affecting the process of the statutory responsibility of the commission and contradicts Section 25 of the Commission’s Law 2008 (as amended),” the report revealed.

“The suspension is a necessary administrative disciplinary action aimed at preventing the suspects from further interfering with the commission’s investigations.

The commission also recommended that the contract awarded to Tri-C Nigeria Limited for renovation of Babban Daki, Kofar Kudu and Gidan Sarki Dorayi should be revoked as the company belongs to one of the suspects in person of Alhaji Mannir Sanusi, (The Chief of Staff in the Emirate),” it indicated.

All efforts to get reaction from Kano emirate council prove abortive, as all the palace staff called for comment, declined the requests.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App