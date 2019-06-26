Emir Sanusi didn’t say Nigeria is on verge of bankruptcy – OAGF

ADVERTISEMENT

The office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), has refuted media reports that the Emir of Kano, HRM Muhammadu Sanusi II said at its event that Nigeria is at the verge of bankruptcy.

The programme was the 3rd national treasury workshop held in Kano by the OAGF.

A statement by Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, said “the respected Emir was only advising government to consider gradual withdrawal of subsidy on Petroleum products and electricity tariffs to enable the government to have resources for infrastructure, education and health care.”

It said “the royal father was quoted out of context. We therefore call on the general public to disregard those online misrepresentations of facts.”

In addition, it said “the Emir suggested the way forward to government by advising the present administration to take a second look at the issue of subsidy; that Nigerians deserve and expect transparency and accountability in the management of the nation’s treasury.”

“The Emir further advised that government should look at the components of petroleum products and do the needful,” the statement concluded.

