Emir Sanusi calls for more investment in agriculture, manufacturing sectors

The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II has advocated for more investment in agriculture and manufacturing sectors for self sufficiency and sustainable economic growth.

The Emir made the call when the management of The La Casera Company (TLCC), makers of La Casera apple drink paid him a courtesy visit in his palace.

According to the Emir, Kano state is not just a major market for finished products but also a strategic point through which goods travel to the whole of West Africa.

The monarch also expressed desire to see Kano develop beyond a consuming market into a production and manufacturing hub, saying it is the only way to curb the social problems that bedevilled youth in the region.

“I want to urge the management of The La Casera Company to have a strategic plan to put more infrastructures on ground in Kano, even as their business continues to expand,” he said.

Earlier in his address, Managing Director TLCC, Mr Chinedum Okereke, highlighted the company’s contributions in building the nation and the economy through employments provision and other cooperate social responsibilities.

