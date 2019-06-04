Emir: Politicians responsible for incessant crisis in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Muri Jalingo, Alhaji Abbas Tafida has blamed politicians for the rampart religious and communal conflicts in the state.

He said this while addressing thousands of Muri Emirate people during Sallah homage in his palace.

ADVERTISEMENT

He insisted that politicians, instead of promoting peaceful coexistence, were opting to mislead their people.

The Emir lamented that almost all the tribes in the state had fought one another.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Jukun fought the Kitubs, the Jukun fought Tiv, Hausa-Fulani, the Kona fought Mumuye, the Jole fought the Shomos and so many other tribes in the state have also fought one another,” the emir lamented.

The Emir said the crisis, going on in the state, had displaced thousands of people, stressing that something urgently had to be done to address the problem.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App