Breaking News
Just in: UK seizes Abacha’s N82bn from account in Jersey
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Emir: Politicians responsible for incessant crisis in Taraba
ADVERTISEMENT

Emir: Politicians responsible for incessant crisis in Taraba

By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo Published Date
Emir of Muri Jalingo, Alhaji Abbas Tafida

The Emir of Muri Jalingo, Alhaji Abbas Tafida has blamed politicians for the rampart religious and communal conflicts in the state.

He said this while addressing thousands of Muri Emirate people during Sallah homage in his palace.

ADVERTISEMENT

He insisted that politicians, instead of promoting peaceful coexistence, were opting to mislead their people.

The Emir lamented that almost all the tribes in the state had fought one another.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Jukun fought the Kitubs, the Jukun fought Tiv, Hausa-Fulani, the Kona fought Mumuye, the Jole fought the Shomos and so many other tribes in the state have also fought one another,” the emir lamented.

The Emir said the crisis, going on in the state, had displaced thousands of people, stressing that something urgently had to be done to address the problem.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.