Emir of Zazzau to Buhari: Rescue ABUTH from collapse

ADVERTISEMENT

…Not all national challenges should be pushed to me – President

The Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the challenges hindering the operations of the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria.

He made the call in his palace while receiving the president who visited to commission the Zaria water supply extension project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The emir said: “The ABUTH, being one of the oldest in the country, has effective and qualified personnel. But lack of funds and other problems are crippling services that the hospital supposed to provide. In the light of this, Your Excellency, I would like to request for your special intervention.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He advised leaders to be innovative on the issue of governance, especially in tackling poverty and insecurity.

Idris also requested the president to rehabilitate the Kaduna’s collapsed industries and reconstruct Zaria-Pambegua, Kaduna-Jos and Zaria-Funtua Roads.

Responding, Buhari assured the emir of his commitment to addressing economic and security challenges facing the country.

The president said the constitution of the country should be studied to see the responsibilities of each tier of government in order to avoid a situation where everything would be pushed to him.

He said: “I have taken note of your shopping-list. I have appreciated your votes by giving Kaduna and Kano two cabinet ministers each. What we have seen is a genuine love where people on short notice lined up on the street to welcome us. Your shopping list, Your Highness, is an expensive one. However, I will do most of them before I go, so that when I go, you remember what I did for your constituency.

“We are in a very difficult time. The emir mentioned the issue of insecurity. Three issues have been my priority. Let us study the constitution to see what each tier of government supposed to do, to avoid a situation where everything would be pushed to me. I would like to assure you that I am doing my best.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App