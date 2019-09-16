Emir of Zazzau charges FG on stable power

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, has asked the Federal Goverment to do more in its current efforts to deliver stable electricity to Nigerians.

He made the call at the weekend while receiving at his palace, the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman and the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedi-Agba, who were in Zaria to commission an upgraded 2×7.5MVA power substation sited inside the Ahmadu Bello University. “The government should thrive to do more to deliver uninterrupted power to the nation. This will improve the economy and make the country greater.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We feel strongly that with you at the helms of affairs in the ministry of power, the assignment will be delivered,” the emir said.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Meanwhile, the ministers, while commissioning the substation, said it was their expectation that the completion of the strategic project would greatly restore and improve power supply to the university.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App