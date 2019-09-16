  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Emir of Zazzau charges FG on stable power
ADVERTISEMENT

Emir of Zazzau charges FG on stable power

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna Published Date
Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris
Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris

The Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, has asked the Federal Goverment to do more in its current efforts to deliver stable electricity to Nigerians.

He made the call at the weekend while receiving at his palace, the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman and the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedi-Agba, who were in Zaria to commission an upgraded  2×7.5MVA power substation sited inside the Ahmadu Bello University. “The government should thrive to do more to deliver uninterrupted power to the nation. This will improve the economy and make the country greater.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We feel strongly that with you at the helms of affairs in the ministry of power, the assignment will be delivered,” the emir said.

Meanwhile, the ministers, while commissioning the substation, said it was their expectation that the completion of the strategic project would greatly restore and improve power supply to the university.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.