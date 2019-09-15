Emir of Zazzau charges FG on stable power supply

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, has asked the federal government to do more in its current efforts to deliver stable electricity to Nigerians.

The Emir made the call at the weekend, when the Minister of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman and the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedi-Agba paid him a visit at his palace in Zaria.

Our correspondent reports that the Ministers were in Zaria to commission an upgraded 2×7.5MVA power substation sited inside the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU).

The Emir commended the efforts of the federal government and the ministry towards ensuring that all power projects across the country are completed.

He however stressed that Nigerians desire that more is done to ensure stable power across the country.

“The government should thrive to do more to deliver uninterrupted power to the nation; this will improve the economy and make the country greater.

“We feel strongly that with you at the helms of affairs in the ministry of power, the assignment will be delivered,” the Emir said.

Meanwhile, the ministers, while commissioning the substation said, it is their expectations that with the completion of the strategic project, it will greatly restore and improve power supply to the university.

They urged the management of the university to ensure that the facility is well maintained and electricity bills are paid as at when due.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Professor Ibrahim Garba, said since the assumption of the President Muhammadu Buhari in office, a lot of intervention has come to the Uuiversity such as the ministry of power’s.

