Emir of Rano taken to hospital

The Emir of Rano, Dr Tafida Abubakar Ila ll, one of the four emirs of the newly created emirates in Kano State, was taken to hospital yesterday, Daily Trust learnt.

It was not certain whether the illness was related to COVID-19, but a source at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) said Dr Ila ll was brought in critical condition early yesterday.

He said the emir was referred to the Nassarawa Specialist Hospital for further medical attention.

“The vehicle conveying the emir to Nassarawa hospital just left the premises of AKTH, the condition of the emir was critical at the time they departed AKTH,” he said.

A traditional title holder in Rano emirate who pleaded anonymity said the emir was first rushed to AKTH but for lack of oxygen he was referred to Nassarawa hospital.

“The emir is in critical condition and from the look of things, the situation is alarming, may Allah protect us all,” he said.

